While the rapid increase in the number of recent cases and deaths in the UK continues, it was announced that Turkish Cypriot Reşat Kalpak, who lives in London, died due to Covid-19. Reşat Kalpak, 43, died on the evening of September 8 2021, according to the social media post of Rayif Adaş, who lives in Cyprus.

Rayif Adaş shared the following: “I’m so sorry, it’s really hard to accept this. Friends, we unfortunately lost our neighbour, our villager neighbour Reşat Kalpak, who is only 43 years old and residing in England, due to the disease of Covid-19.”

Londra