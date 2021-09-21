Michalis Sophocleous Rousvelt

(from Larnaka, Cyprus)

25.02.1940 – 29.08.2021

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father and brother Michalis Sophocleous Rousvelt who passed away on Sunday August 29, 2021, at the age of 81. He leaves behind his sons Andy and Leonidas, his brothers Petros, Marina, Andy and Antonis, many relatives and friends. Michalis was born in Larnaca on February 25, 1940 and moved to London in 1955. He will be missed by all family and friends. The funeral will be held on Wednesday September 29 at St Mary’s Church, Wood Green N22 8LB at 1pm and the burial at the New Southgate Cemetery N11 1JJ. The wake will also be given at the cemetery. Instead of flowers a donation box will be in the church on the day of the funeral.

Μιχάλη Σοφοκλέους Ρουσβέλτ

(από Λάρνακα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνομε το θάνατον του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα και αδελφού Μιχάλη Σοφοκλέους Ρουσβέλτ ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Κυριακή 29 Αυγούστου 2021, σε ηλικία 81 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τους γιούς του Andy και Λεωνίδα, τα αδέλφια του Πέτρο, Μαρίνα, Andy και Αντώνη, πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο μακαρίτης Μιχάλης γεννήθηκε στη Λάρνακα στις 25 Φεβρουαρίου 1940 και μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο το 1955. Θα λείψει πολύ από όλους όσους τον γνώριζαν. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Τετάρτη 29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021 στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς στο Wood Green, N22 8LB στη 1μμ και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate N11 1JJ. H Παρηγοριά θα δοθεί επίσης στο κοιμητήριο. Αντί για λουλούδια ένα κουτί δωρεών θα βρίσκεται στην εκκλησία την ημέρα της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family