Mamas Antoniou

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mamas Antoniou. Mamas moved to the United Kingdom in the 1950s. He was known as a hairdresser / barber in Crouch Hill and New Southgate. He leaves behind his wife Patricia and his daughter Helena. The funeral will take place on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1pm the New Southgate Crematorium.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family