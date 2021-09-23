Eleni Jerokipidou

(from Kellaki, Cyprus)

22.07.1937 – 15.09.2021

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother Eleni Jerokipidou on the 15th September 2021, at the age of 84.

She leaves behind her children Thea, Marios, George and grandchildren Emil, Philip and Lukas.

Eleni was very much loved and is remembered for her kindness, thoughtfullness and generosity to her family and people in need. Her passing leaves a huge void in our hearts and lives. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th October 2021, at 11.30am, at St Marys Cathedral, Wood Green and the burial at 13.30pm, at Chingford Mount Cemetery 121 Old Church Rd, London E4 6ST.

Ελένη Γεροκηπίδου

(από το Κελλάκι, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον ξαφνικό θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Ελένης Γεροκηπίδου στις 15 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 84 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Θέα, Μάριος, Γιώργος και εγγόνια Emil, Φίλιππος και Λουκάς. Η Ελένη αγαπήθηκε πολύ και θα την θυμούμαστε για την καλοσύνη της, την ευγενικότατα της και τη γενναιοδωρία της προς την οικογένεια της και τους ανθρώπους που έχουν ανάγκη. Η απώλεια της αφήνει ένα τεράστιο κενό στις καρδιές και τις ζωές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 12 Οκτωβρίου 2021, στις 11.30 π.μ., στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς στο Wood Green και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Chingford Mount Cemetery 121 Old Church Rd, London E4 6ST στις 13.30 μ.μ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family