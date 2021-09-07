† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

Eleni Doumasiou

(from Akanthou)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eleni Doumasiou on 29 August 2021 aged 79. She was much loved and will be deeply missed.

Eleni leaves behind her daughter Angela, son Tommy, son-in-law Marino, daughter-in-law Joanna and grandchildren Yiannis, Phoebe & Leo.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st September at 10:30am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. The burial will be at 12noon at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ.

Flowers can be sent to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors and there will be a donation box for the Alzheimer’s Society available on the day.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ελένη Δουμασίου

(από την Ακανθού)

20/01/1942 – 29/08/2021

Είναι με βαθιά θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Ελένης Δουμασίου, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 79 ετών, την Παρασκευή 29 Αυγούστου.

Καταλείπει τη θυγατέρα της Αγγέλα, τον γιό της Τόνι, τον γαμπρό της Μαρίνο, τη νύμφη της Τζοάννα και τα εγγόνια της Γιάννη, Φοίβη και Λέο.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 21 Σεπτεμβρίου από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY στις 10.30πμ και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ.

Λουλούδια μπορούν να αποστέλλονται στο Γραφείο Τελετών Demetriou & English. Επίσης, για όσους επιθυμούν, θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο και κουτί εισφορών για το Alzheimer’s Society.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

