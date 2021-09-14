Christakis Monou

(from Engomi -Nicosia & London)

05.06.1947 – 01.09.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Husband and Grandad Christakis Monou on Wednesday 1st September 2021 aged 74. He leaves behind his Wife Christina, Daughters, Maria, Theodora and Androulla, Son-in-laws Lefteris and George and also his Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Levon, Tino, Kristiana, Andreas, Christos and Victoria. His Brothers Stelios, Nicos and Sisters Yiannoulla and Domina. He was a very friendly, loving, and caring person, who would help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 21st September at 11am, at St Demetrios Church, Logan Road, London N9 0LP followed at 1pm at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP.