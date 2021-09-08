Chris Barnatsos

(Born in London)

It is with great sadness and heavy heart that the family of Chris Barnatsos announce his passing away.

He was born 22nd March 1966 in London. Although life had dealt him bitter blows, he was always positive and never lost his sense of humour until he unexpectedly passed away on the 12th August 2021 at the age of 55.

He leaves behind his much loved and adored 12-year-old twin sons Adamos, Andonis and their mother Debbie, his mother Maroulla, sister Helen and family, his brother Sotiris and family and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place 15th Sept 12.30pm at Saint Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 660 Kenton Rd, Harrow HA3 9QN and 2pm Pinner New Cemetery, Pinner Road, Pinner, Middlesex, HA5 5RH. The wake will take place at St Panteleimon the church hall.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family