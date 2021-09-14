Do you recognise this man?

Detectives continuing to investigate a violent assault at Tottenham Court Road Underground station are today releasing CCTV footage in connection.

At just before 7pm on Sunday 11 July, an hour before the start of the Euro 2020 final, a man travelling on the London Underground from Wembley Park to Tottenham Court Road was approached by a group of four men taking the same route.

One of the men from the group accused him of following them and another ushered him to come closer to them on an escalator.

The man then punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall backwards down the escalator before he and the rest of the group ran away and exited the station.

The victim followed them out of the station, before two other men in the group pushed him and hit his phone of out his hand. The fourth member of the group then racially abused the victim and they all left the scene.

The victim suffered a broken arm and injuries to his back.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV footage may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 514 of 11/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.