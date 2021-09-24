Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a waste disposal depot on Advent Way in Edmonton.

A pile of mixed waste was destroyed by the blaze. A metal waste container and a disused portable cabin were also damaged as well as part of an adjacent mechanical digger. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1457 and the fire was under control by 1646. Fire crews from Edmonton, Walthamstow and Chingford fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.