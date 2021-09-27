The borough’s Market Trader of the Year competition is back and Islington Council is asking shoppers to nominate their favourite stall holder.

Islington’s famous street markets provide an important service to the borough’s residents and visitors, supplying a wide range of affordable products and strengthening community ties. This award is a great chance for people to celebrate their favourite local businesses and nominate the trader who goes the extra mile, or always provides service with a smile.

Sadly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition – usually an annual affair – did not go ahead last year. In 2019, Serpil Erce – who runs Sunny’s Olive Tree in Whitecross Street Market – won the street food category, and fruit and veg seller Dave Jackson from Chapel Market, won the non-street food category.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Islington Council’s executive member for economic development, said: “Our brilliant street markets are at the heart of our local communities, adding character to our town centre areas, supporting our high street businesses and maintaining Islington’s social infrastructure. They are incredibly important to us.

“Our street markets have had a tough year, but as outdoor venues they provide a uniquely safe location to shop. As part of the council’s commitment to rebuilding and creating a thriving, green and inclusive economy, Market Trader of the Year shines a light on the fantastic, affordable and good quality options available in the borough.

“So, get nominating everyone – let’s celebrate our markets and the wonderful people who make them special!”

Islington’s Market Trader of the Year 2021 is open to traders directly licensed by Islington Council at one of the five main council-run markets – Camden Passage, Chapel Market, Exmouth Market, Whitecross Street and Archway – and a few other sites around the borough.

The winning trader will receive £200 off their stall rent, and anyone who votes for the winner will be entered into a draw for a £50 prize to spend at their nominated stall.

Voters can pick up a voting card from their favourite trader and post it back to us; fill in the voting form online by scanning the QR code found on posters on the market stalls; or, email a nomination to [email protected] with the name of the trader and the market they operate in, as well as the reason why they should win.

The competition closes on Sunday 7 November and the winners will be announced at the council’s Christmas light switch-on ceremony a few weeks later.