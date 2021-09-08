Detectives investigating the murder of a 18-year-old man in Waltham Forest have named the victim as they continue to appeal for information.

Alex Ajanaku was believed to have been sitting with a group of friends when he was shot in Beaumont Road in the early hours of Wednesday, 1 September.

Police were called at 01:29hrs after gunshots were heard in the area. Officers attended and found Alex with injuries. They provided emergency first aid until the arrival of London Ambulance Service. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 02:28hrs.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday, 2 September, gave a preliminary cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was a senseless attack on a young man who had the rest of his life ahead of him. My thoughts are with Alex’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We have a team of officers dedicated to finding those responsible and I would urge anyone who had information that could help the investigation to contact us immediately.

“We believe Alex had been at an unlicensed music event on the Beaumont Estate on the evening of Tuesday, 31 August. The majority of people had left the area by the time of the incident, but a small group remained and a were sitting on a bench when shots were fired.

“There is no place for gun crime on the streets of London and the Met is committed to removing firearms from the streets. We cannot do this alone and need the support of the community to share information and report concerns to help keep us all safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 436/01Sep. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

+ A 43 year old man was arrested on Thursday, 2 September, on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries until a date later in September.