Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted outside Kings Cross station.

At 3.10am on Saturday 11 September, a disturbance involving several men broke out on the forecourt of Kings Cross station and moved towards the McDonald’s on York Way.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds and has since been discharged.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist with their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 65 of 11/09/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.