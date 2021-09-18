Galaktoboureko, probably the most popular of all desserts in Greece, takes its name from the Greek word for milk, ‘gala’ and ‘boureko’ which means stuffed pastry. It’s usually made into one large pie, but I think they look really pretty made into individual small pies too.

Ingredients (makes 6):

For the custard:

1 pint full fat milk

2oz fine semolina

1 tbsp corn flour

3oz caster sugar

1/2 tsp ground mastic-gum or 1 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of a lemon

3 eggs, room temperature

1 tbsp unsalted butter

For the pastry:

235g or 30 square pieces of filo pastry

4oz unsalted melted butter, clarify

For the syrup:

6oz sugar

250ml water

Peel of ½ a lemon

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp rosewater

Ground cinnamon

You will also need 6 small pie dishes

Method:

Prepare the syrup in advance by placing the sugar, lemon peel, lemon juice and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to the boil until the sugar has dissolved, and simmer for 8 minutes or until the syrup has slightly thickened. Add rosewater, remove from the heat and allow the syrup to cool.

To make the custard, place the milk in a large heavy saucepan (keeping ½ cup aside) on a low heat to warm up.

Dilute the cornflour in the ½ cup of milk and pour into a large bowl, then add the eggs, sugar, lemon zest, mastic-gum or vanilla extract and semolina and whisk for a few minutes.

Ladle the hot milk into the egg and sugar mixture, whisking all the time, then pour back into the saucepan over a low heat, whisking constantly until custard has thickened and is smooth – it shouldn’t be too thick, it sets when cold.

Remove from the heat, mix in the butter and pour and spread the custard into a dish, press clingfilm paper on top to stop skin forming and allow to cool.

Preheat the oven to 180°C / gas mark 4.

Cut the filo into 6 inch squares and cover the pastry with a damp cloth so it doesn’t dry out.

Take a piece of the pastry, brush with butter and lay it in the case. Lay a second piece of pastry on top, the corners offset, brushing again with butter and place another three square pieces of pasty (you need five pieces of filo for each purse.)

Place about two dessert spoonfuls of the custard filling in the centre of the filo and bring it up, pinching and scrunching the pastry to seal together and form a purse, and place on a baking sheet. Repeat the process until you have all 6 purses.

Brush the top with butter and place in the oven for 30 minutes or until golden.

Remove from the oven and spoon 2 -3 tablespoons of cold syrup in each one.

Remove from the dishes, dust with cinnamon and serve warm or cold.