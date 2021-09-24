Two COVID-19 patients died on Thursday, while 145 new coronavirus cases were traced, Cyprus Health Ministry announced. The positivity rate stands at 0.25%.

The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 is now 550, while the confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic are 119.481.

Eighty COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital. The situation of 34 of them is critical, while 74.12% of those hospitalised have not been vaccinated.

Moreover 12 post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated in a critical condition due to COVID-19 at Intensive Treatment Units and are intubated.

A total of 57,324 tests were carried out on Thursday using the PCR method (5,561)and antigen rapid tests (51,763).

The COVID-19 patients who died on Thursday are a 82 year old man and a 75 year old woman. They both passed away at Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.



Out of the 550 people who have died so far due to COVID-19, 350 are men (64%) and 200 are women (36%). Their median age is 76.3 years old.

Out of the 34 patients whose condition is critical 12 are intubated, 4 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and 18 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 145 new cases were traced as follows: 31 cases out of 250 samples taken during contact tracing, 3 cases out of 2,572 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Pafos airports, 26 cases out of 2,540 cases taken at the private initiative, 3 cases out of 165 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 63 cases out of 29,843 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 19 cases out of 21,920 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.