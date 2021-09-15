Police were called to Edmonton Bus Station at 19:42hrs on Tuesday, 14 September following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with paramedics and found two males – both aged 17 – with stab wounds.

They have been taken to hospital.

Both of the males have been assessed as having non-life threatening or life-changing injuries.

The bus station has been closed to allow officers to gather evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101, giving the reference 6527/14SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.