Detectives investigating the death of 16-year-old Stelios Averkiou in Tottenham have charged two teenagers with murder.

A 16-year-old boy [A] and a 17-year-old boy [B] were both charged on Thursday, 2 September.

They are both due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Thursday, 2 September.

A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday, 10 August after Stelios died in hospital. He had been found with stab wounds inside Lordship Recreation Ground at around 14:15hrs on Sunday, 1 August.