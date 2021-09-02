AKEL with sadness bids farewell to Panikos Peonides, writer, critic, journalist and historical member of the Cypriot Left.

Panikos Peonides participated as a volunteer in the war against fascism during the Second World War and served as General Secretary of the Pancyprian Committee of Retired Soldiers and the Association of World War Two Combatants.

He was elected the first General Secretary of EDON Youth Organisation (1959-1962) and served as President of EDON (1966-1976), as well as a member of the Central Committee and the Cultural Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party.

During his career, he worked for the newspapers “Lefteria” (Freedom) of the Greek political refugees in Bulgaria, “Demokratis” (Democrat), “Haravgi” (Dawn) and the progressive cultural magazine “Nea Epochi” 9New Era). He also held the post of General Secretary of the Cyprus Peace Council and Vice President of the International Organization “Artists for Peace”. He received numerous awards for his rich literary work in Cyprus and abroad and was also awarded the Lenin Medal.

Panikos Peonides passed away on the same day as Mikis Theodorakis, with whom he was associated with a deep friendship over many decades.

AKEL bids farewell to Panikos Peonides with respect and appreciation for his work and contribution to the country. We express our sincere condolences to his wife Elli, his children and all those close to Panikos Peonides.