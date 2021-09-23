On Saturday 25 September, there are several large events in north east London that will make the transport network very busy.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is planning to host a boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk. The capacity at the stadium will increase to 67,000 for this event and the area around the stadium is expected to be busy both before and after the event.

There are also events taking place at Drumsheds in N18 with an attendance of approximately 10,000 and at Alexandra Palace in N22, with an attendance of approximately 11,000.

If you are not attending these events you should travel earlier when possible to avoid the crowds, and avoid the area during the late evening when the events finish.

The following areas are expected to be busy from 21:00 until last service, with long queues at stations near the venue:

Victoria line between Tottenham Hale and Victoria

London Overground between White Hart Lane and Liverpool Street, and between Gospel Oak and Barking via South Tottenham

Piccadilly line to and from Wood Green, and local and shuttle buses

Greater Anglia services travelling between Northumberland Park and Liverpool Street/Stratford

Alexandra Palace National Rail station

Local buses near the stadium will be diverted until after the event has finished