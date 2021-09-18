The arrivals of tourists in Cyprus reached 321,858 in August 2021, recording an increase of 208.7% compared to August 2020 (during which 104,261 arrivals were recorded), and a decrease of 41.9% compared to August 2019 (with 553,845 arrivals).

Figures released on Friday by CyStat show that for the period of January – August 2021, arrivals of tourists totalled 960,150 compared to 424,850 in the corresponding period of 2020, recording an increase of 126.0%, and a decrease of 64.9% compared to the period of January – August 2019 (2,735,839 arrivals).

Arrivals from Russia were the main source of tourism for August 2021, with a share of 27.2% (87,427) of total arrivals, followed by the United Kingdom with 22.9% (73,683), Poland with 7.1% (22,893), Ukraine with 4.6% (14,863), Greece with 3.9% (12,546) and Germany with 3.2% (10,284).

For a percentage of 87.7% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in August 2021 was holidays, for 9.9% visit to friends and relatives and for 2.3% business. Respectively, in August 2020, 78.0% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 17.9% visited friends or relatives and 4.1% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

Residents of Cyprus Travelling Abroad, Aug 2021

According to the official data, a total number of 96,558 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in August 2021, compared to 43,792 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 120.5% and 44.2% decrease compared to August 2019. The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in August 2021, were Greece with 50.1%, the United Kingdom with 5.6%, Russia with 4.5% and Italy with 4.0%.

The statistics for August 2021 were obtained from processing of the data of the electronic platform “Cyprus Flight Pass”. Due to issues that arose from the self-declared information provided by the passengers, it was not possible to provide a more extensive analysis