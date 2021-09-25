Seriously silly

All adults like to be (deliberately) silly sometimes. Be that with children, pets, family, friends or when at work listening to inane management speak in laboriously long meetings. Only problem with the latter is you have to be surreptitiously silly for fear of getting caught. Mischief Theatre’s Groan Ups (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre) is the latest in their mischievous repertoire which includes The Play That Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, all of which are enormous fun. The common denominator being they go wrong and descend into chaotic slapstick and farce. Groan Ups doesn’t go wrong and it marks a shift in style and emphasis which is to their credit.

It opens with the cast of five behaving like six-year-olds do when let loose talking very sillily about their weekend. It’s hit and miss, moments of great hilarity, especially when unloading revelations that would make their parents squirm, but also periods of unfunny silliness that made me squirm. I could have skipped that lesson before the bell rang. We then move to their difficult teen years and suddenly it feels as though we have joined a different production as Mischief become melancholic, poignant even. It is undoubtedly amusing but now they are dealing with deep existential questions such as, do we choose who we become…Is the story of our lives already written…do we ever really grow up? All very philosophical and meaningful.

I suddenly realised I was no longer laughing and instead caring about the fate of each of the individuals and thinking how difficult parenting really is, not being one myself. Part of me was disappointed at this change of course but another part was pleased that I didn’t have to force any more laughter at silly antics. Silly isn’t always funny. In fact it can be anything from embarrassing to tragic. For the last ten minutes I switched off my pseudo philosophical thinking and relaxed back into the

reflective fun with the realisation that I have certainly not grown up but am definitely a groan up and a silly billy. If you’re one too go and enjoy this serious silliness.

Meanwhile Gracia Erinoglu is lost in the dark….

David McVicar’s tenth revival of The Magic Flute (Royal Opera House) was a strangely tenebrous experience. Accepting that it is a fairy tale of darkness, light, and finding your way in the world this was an intense experience where Dracula meets Hansel and Gretel, with humour playing second fiddle. As it opens up woodland urchins walk through the theatre with golden globes of light as though they had escaped from the poor house and we are met with an enormous snake (puppet) that is threatening the life of Tamino. Enter three mysterious ladies who slay the monster. Melodramatic and strongly visual, the real strength of this production.

There are also a couple of outstanding performances. Huw Montague Rendall’s bird-catcher Pagageno is charming and endearing and he lights up the stage. His comedic timing is spot on. Similarly Salome Jicia’s Pamina is delicate in demeanour with a beautifully sweet warm voice and her scenes with Rendall are amusing, hypnotic and romantic. The set can at times feel almost claustrophobic, dark and sombre and you are glad for the scenes where there is the moon the stars and the beautiful cherry tree. A mixed bag which will delight and frustrate in equal measure.

Finally, Athasha Lyonnais appreciates quality writing…

Is God Is (Royal Court), Aleshea Harris’ award-winning 2018 revenge tale about two women seeking justice and taking control of their own narratives has finally made it to the West End, no doubt held up a little by Covid. A remarkably powerful text, Harris’ eerie dialogue and confrontational subject matter is entertainingly staged by director Ola Ince with great intensity and profundity but is badly let down by poor American accents and generally inconsistent performances.

It is graphic yet humorous and the writing is an incredible blend that has been compared to Tarantino and Martin McDonagh. I prefer to see her as an exciting addition to the theatre scene and will follow her career closely. She writes with great freedom and expression and a willingness to take on hard core subject matters. And to be fair to this production it did receive a standing ovation.

Groan Ups – www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk (and on tour)

The Magic Flute – www.roh.org.uk

Is God Is – www.royalcourttheatre.com