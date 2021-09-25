President Anastasiades speaking yesterday to the UN General Assembly, without tabling a proposal on the Cyprus problem, chose just to apportion responsibilities on Turkey, commented Toumazos Tsielepis.

Speaking on ‘Astra’, the Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of the C.C. of AKEL said that it is correct to criticise Turkey, but at the same time Mr. Anastasiades should have submitted a specific proposal to break the deadlock, and he didn’t do so.

T.Tsielepis spoke of Mr. Anastasiades’ inability to convince the international community, which considers that the two sides are moving in different directions.

T. Tsielepis wondered how it is possible for the President of the Republic to be talking about a return to the 1960 constitution, at the same time as we are discussing a solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

He noted that according to what the President said yesterday, he is contradicting himself, since what he is proposing negates key convergences and cannot be in line with the position that he is ready to continue talks based on the UN Framework and the agreement reached in Berlin in November 2019.

T. Tsielepis said that the President’s reference to a bizonal, bicommunal federal solution is positive, but wondered why he didnt do so earlier when he had Mr. Akinci as his interlocutor.

Furthermore, T. Tsielepis pointed out that it is incomprehensible that at the same as the Turkish side is engaging in a delirium of intransigence, President Anastasiades is becoming an accomplice.