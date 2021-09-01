The Royal iconostasis doors of Agios Anastasios in the Turkish occupied Peristeronopigi village, looted after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, are the first artefact repatriated from an Asian country, namely Japan.



The repatriation was announced last week and it was possible after extensive efforts that intensified in the last two years.



But little is known about the story of how the Royal Doors were able to return home, a story that dates back to the 1990s when they were first spotted at a Gallery in the Netherlands by Tasoula Hadjitofi, then Honorary Consul of Cyprus, and renowned internationally for her work on repatriating stolen artifacts in the early 1980s.