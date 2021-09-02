Mr. Anastasiades insists in the end on his proposal to return to the 1960 Constitution, a proposal that is clearly outside the High-Level Agreements and the Resolutions of the UN. He is the first and only President of Cyprus who has dared to question the basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

No one can pretend not to see where things are heading towards. The more Anastasiades keeps on changing his position on the Cyprus problem, the more Turkey’s partitionist demands will become entrenched and the more dangerous ideas from various other directions will gain ground.

To stop the march towards the permanent partition of Cyprus, Mr. Anastasiades must change course right now.

Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas