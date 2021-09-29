Cyprus has described the bilateral defence deal signed between Greece and France as a positive development.

Replying to a question by CNA, Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, said that this deal is a positive development as Greece`s defence capabilities are being reinforced in case the country faces an attack. “This is a positive step for the defence capabilities of Greece,” he added.

Furthermore he underlined that “as a country of the region, Cyprus considers as a positive development any agreements that contribute to safeguarding peace and stability.”