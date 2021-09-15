Three goal hero Ryan Hervel

Match Day 7 Result:

Tuesday 14th September 2021

New Salamis 10 (TEN) – Oxhey Jets 0

The reds score 10 in emphatic style. With a hat trick from skipper Ryan Hervel, 2 goals for Harrison Georgiou, and 1 each from Charlie Georgiou, George Lutaaya, Elijah Ogunseye, Tashan Richmond and Art Krasniqi.

A clinical 3 points in the Spartan Premier Division which moves them upto 6th place with games in hand over the leaders.

Next Two Matches :

Saturday 18th September Home vs Ardley United 3.00pm Ko Spartan Premier Division

Friday 24th September vs Takeley 7.45pm Ko

FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round