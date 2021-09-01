Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a shooting in Waltham Forest.

Police were called at 01:29hrs on Wednesday, 1 September to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Capworth Street, E10.

A short time later, officers on routine patrol were made aware of a shooting.

Officers attended Beaumont Road and found a man suffering from gunshot injuries. They immediately provided first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

The man, believed to be aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene at 02:28hrs.

Officers are in the process of informing his next of kin. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigate.

A crime scene remains in place.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 436/01Sep.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.