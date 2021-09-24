New Salamis have a big game tonight Friday when they play Takeley in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Vase at 19.45pm tonight Friday September the 24th 2021 at Haringey Borough Stadium, , White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

New Salamis beat Hackney Wick in the last round, and now they are playing Essex Senior League team Takely. The final will be played at Wembley Stadium in May.

Four wins on the trot including one in the FA Vase for the new manager of New Salamis Richard Georgiou lifting them to 5th place in the Spartan South Midlands League.