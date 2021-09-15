Pupils and teachers are set to benefit from a major revamp of Stroud Green Primary School thanks to a £1.5m cash injection by the council.

Creating energy efficient buildings at the school in Woodstock Road is a big part of the upgrade agreed by Cabinet last night.

The eco-friendly scheme includes major renovation of windows, roofs and external walls, along with improvements to the boundary walls and underground drainage.

It follows work undertaken by the council in the summer to upgrade the heating system, install insulation, create a new entrance and improve the toilets.

Stroud Green is one of eight primary schools identified by the council for vital renovations as part of a multi-million schools’ improvement plan.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Families, said: “We are putting our families first by investing in vital modernisation of our schools so that we can improve the learning environment for our children.

“These major renovations will transform the educational facilities at Stroud Green Primary School giving current and future pupils the very best start in life.

“Not only are we investing where it is needed most, but our essential school improvement programme will create energy efficient, sustainable buildings that will help us achieve our pledge to become a zero-carbon borough by 2041.”