A host of household names and their professional dancing partners will take to the stage for a 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing when the popular BBC show returns to our screens this Saturday 18 September.

The glitzy line-up includes Ugo Monye, Judi Love, Tom Fletcher, Adam Peaty, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Nina Wadia, Greg Wise, Tilly Ramsay, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite, AJ Odudu and Robert Webb.

Producers have assured fans this year’s show will go out with a bang, after last year’s series was scaled back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BBC has confirmed there will be a live audience for this series, though some restrictions will still remain in place.

Judge Bruno Tonioli is being replaced by Anton Du Beke, Strictly’s longest running professional dancer, joining Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood on the panel.

With Anton moving to the judging panel and Janette Manrara moving over to Strictly’s It Takes Two, there will be some new pros on our TV screens this year. Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal, will dance alongside returning stars Aljaž Skorjanec, Johannes Radebe, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez, as well as last year’s winner Oti Mabuse.