Table topping St Panteleimon travelled to Burnham and to The 1878 Stadium and perhaps it has seldom seen a visitor play in such a samba way. Make no mistake, the 100 strong crowd, were treated to something very special on this bright Saturday afternoon and The Saints continue to write their own quite astonishing story.

The first 10 minutes saw an even, highly spirited contest played at a high tempo with quality to match. It was on 18 minutes that the crowd were treated to an uninterrupted sequence of passing from St Panteleimon that ended with the lightning quick Ayub Albadri firing home to make the score 1-0. A section of the Burham support showed their appreciation of the goal by sportingly clapping in acknowledgement – simply class.

Continued pressure from the Saints earned them a free-kick on 26 minutes that impressive Brad Gilmaney headed home from Guilherme Monti. With 5 minutes left of the half a moment of individual brilliance from Ayub Albadri saw him score his second of the afternoon and St Panteleimon’s third.

The second half saw Burnham with more possession however it was the Saints who scored their fourth through the brilliant Guilherme Monti with his 25 yard free kick finding the bottom corner. With 10 minutes remaining a majestic through ball from the 5 star Noyan Tajbakhsh saw a quite sublime half volley chip from Sham Abufalah that had all applauding – including the opposition bench!

An impressive St Panteleimon performance, a team founded only six years ago by the Church of the same name to give players from less privileged backgrounds an opportunity to come together through the magic of football.

