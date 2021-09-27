St Panteleimon 4 – Holyport 1

The Saints returned to league action welcoming Holyport to the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium.

After a very bright start by the Saints, it was not until the 34th minute that the deadlock was broken. Another terrific passage of passing saw Noyan Tajbakhsh put through to fire home the opener.

The second half saw The Saints dominate possession and a superb pass from Courtney Massey found the very impressive Arash Aldollahi storming into the box with a fine finish doubling St Panteleimon’s lead on 50 minutes.

Soon after, the roles were reversed when Arash, following some terrific wing play, crossed in for Courtney who scored the goal of the game with a very acrobatic ‘Giroud’ type scorpion finish making it 3-0.

The returning and very impressive Ahmed then converted at the near post ending this contest on 74 minutes. The substitutions followed and a late goal from Holyport saw this match end 4-1 to the Saints and back to the top of the league.