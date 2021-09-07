St Andrew the Apostle School secondary transfer evening for Sunday 2022 intake is to take place at the school on Thursday September the 18th 2021 between 6pm and 8pm.
For more information go to
www.standrewtheapostleschool.org or telephone 020 3195 5444
St Andrew the Apostle School, Building 5, London N11, North London Business Park 1BF.
