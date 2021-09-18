Following the death of Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, aged just 39, Breast cancer charities are sharing details of warning signs to look out for and advice on how women can make checks.

Before she passed away, the singer said in her memoir, Hear Me Out, that she hoped going public with her diagnosis might help save other women from going through what she did.

“Please girls – please everyone – don’t let anything get in your way – get checked out if you’re worried about something,” she wrote.

“Of course, I can’t know for sure, but I believe that if I’d got things moving with appointments and check-ups faster than I did, I’d probably be in a better place than I am now. I think I would have had more options for treatment, and certainly less spread of disease. It’s a bloody hard pill to swallow, but the best I can hope for is that my experience might encourage other people to get themselves sorted as soon as possible.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 15% of all new cases, and about one in eight women are diagnosed with it during their lifetime, according to NHS statistics.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation says despite increased use of screening, most signs of breast cancer are picked up via self-checking, which is why it’s so important to get into the habit of checking your chest regularly and from an early age.

CoppaFeel also shared its self check-out tool and wrote: “We exist to ensure everyone has the best chance of early diagnosis, because we know it saves lives. Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family, friends & fans as they navigate this loss.”

Cancer Research UK and Breast Cancer UK also shared links to the advice pages on their websites.

While certain factors – such as age, a family history of breast cancer, a previous diagnosis, a previous non-cancerous breast lump, being tall, overweight or obese, and drinking alcohol – are known to increase the risk of breast cancer, the disease can affect any woman.

The first noticeable symptom is usually a lump or area of thickened breast tissue. Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but it is always best to have any lumps or differences checked by a doctor.

The NHS advises to see a GP for any of the following symptoms:

• A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

• Discharge from nipples, which may be streaked with blood

• A lump or swelling in the armpits

• Dimpling of the skin on the breasts

• A rash on or around the nipple

• A change in the appearance of the nipple, such as becoming sunken