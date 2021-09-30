Revenue from tourism reached €245.7 mn in July 2021 compared to €42.5 mn in July 2020, recording an increase of 478.1%, on the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service of Cyprus

As compared to the revenue from tourism for July 2019 (€422.0 mn), there was a decrease of 41.8%.



Compared to June 2021 when revenues amounted to € 135.8, an increase of 81% was recorded.

For the period of January – July 2021, revenue from tourism is estimated at €504.5 mn compared to €164.5 mn in the corresponding period of 2020, recording an increase of 206.7% and a decrease of 64,6% compared to January-July 2019 (€1,425.2 mn).