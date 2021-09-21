­The gap on the Cyprus problem will widen even more and Cyprus will also find itself in the dock of the accused if the President of the Republic puts his proposal for a return to the 1960 constitution on the table, International law expert and Head of the Cyprus Problem Bureau of AKEL Toumazos Tselepis pointed out speaking to the morning edition of Astra radio station.

How can the President be calling for a solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation and at the same time be proposing for a return to the 1960 constitution, T.Tselepis wondered, adding that this proposal deviates from the Resolutions of the UN.

The President, T. Tselepis said, must stress that he is ready to continue the dialogue from where it had remained at Cran Montana and not backtrack by abandoning convergences that have been recorded and by raising issues that are outside the framework that were agreed through many efforts.

T.Tselepis also clarified that the prohibition of Enosis (union with Greece) – Partition is not included in the 1960 constitution as the President claims, but in the Treaty of Guarantee..

Furthermore, T.Tselepis noted that the President never mentioned the details of his proposal for a return to the 1960 constitution, as well as what decentralized federation means – despite the fact that there is a document before the negotiating team.