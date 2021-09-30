Russia`s President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulations to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the Cyprus Independence Day on October 1st. The letter was handed over to the President of the Republic on Thursday by the Ambassador of Russia Stanislav Stanislav Osadchiy.

An announcement by the Presidency says that in his letter Putin assured that Russia would continue to support President Anastasiades` efforts to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem, a solution that will help boost peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Putin emphasized that relations between the two countries had long been based on friendship and mutual respect, and expressed confidence that the current constructive cooperation between Russia and Cyprus would be developed in areas of common interest for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The Russian President expresses special appreciation to President Anastasiades for his personal contribution to the strengthening of relations between the two countries and wishes the Cypriot people continued progress and prosperity.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.