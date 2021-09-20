The President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades received on Monday the Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, in New York.

A statement by the Presidency says that during the meeting, the President of the Republic referred to the destruction of the cultural heritage in the occupied areas of Cyprus by Turkey.

Azoulay referred to the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Organization`s founding and invited President Anastasiadis to attend the celebrations that will take place in Paris, on November 12 and in which the UN Secretary General will also participate.

They also discussed the prospects of US and Israeli reintegration into the Organization, seeking Cyprus` assistance.

During the meeting, the President noted the special importance Cyprus attaches to efforts to protect the world cultural heritage . He also referred to the promotion of Nicosia Convention for the Protection of Cultural Heritage.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.