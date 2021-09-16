President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades confirmed that a trilateral meeting on the Cyprus issue will be held in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly which he is going to attend.

Speaking to reporters in Athens, President Anastasiades noted that he will have a working breakfast with the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, without specifying the exact date.

Earlier, diplomatic sources had told CNA that possibly the UN Secretary-General would use the opportunity provided by the simultaneous presence of Anastasiades and Tatar in New York to have a joint meeting with them and discuss the situation concerning the Cyprus issue.

President Anastasiades will depart for New York after the EUMED Summit which will take place on Friday, September 17, in Athens. In addition to the Med7 countries (Cyprus, Greece, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta), the Summit will be enlarged with the participation, for the first time, of Croatia and Slovenia.