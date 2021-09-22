President Anastasiades has developed “some positions and ideas” related to the Cyprus issue during yesterday’s meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

After the meeting, held at the Office of the Secretary General, in New York and lasted about 20 minutes, the President of the Republic said in a statement to the press that the discussion with the Secretary General took place in a creative atmosphere.

“We have listed the views, positions and how a creative dialogue without prerequisites can be restarted. I have developed some positions and ideas and we have agreed that everything related to the Cyprus issue will also be discussed during the lunch we will have on the 27th, with Mr. Tatar. Let us hope that everything will go smoothly, so that there is a new outlook for Cyprus” President Anastasiades concluded.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Permanent Representative of the Republic to the United Nations Andreas Hadjichrysanthou and Member of the Diplomatic Office of the President Pantelis Pantelides.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.