Saturday 11th September 2021
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur 12.30pm BT Sport
Arsenal v Norwich City
Brentford v Brighton
Leicester v Manchester City
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Southampton v West Ham United
Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea v Aston Villa 17.30pm Sky Sports
League Two
Leyton Orient v Oldham 15.00pm Brisbane Rd, London E10 5NF
National League
Barnet v Eastleigh 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG
Isthmian League
Haringey Borough v Corinthian Casuals 15.00pm White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
FA Vase Qualifying Round
Hackney Wick v New Salamis 15.00pm The Old Spotted Dog Ground, 212 Upton Lane, Forest Gate E7 9NP
London Lions v St Panteleimon FC 15.00pm Maccabi Sports Ground, Rowley Lane, Arkley EN5 3HW
Cyprus Football League
AEK v Omonia
Ethnikos Achna v PAEEK
Aris v Apollon
APOEL v Olympiakos Nicosia
AEL v Pafos
Doxa v Anorthosis
Sunday 12th September 2021
Premier League
Leeds United v Liverpool 16.30pm Sky Sports
Monday 13th September 2021
Premier League
Everton v Burnley 20.00pm Sky Sports
Tuesday 14th September 2021
National League
Chesterfield v Barnet 19.45pm
Isthmian League
Enfield Town v Haringey Borough
19.45pm The Queen Elizabeth Stadium, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL
Spartan South Midlands League
New Salamis v Oxhey Jets 19.45pm White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
Premier League and local and community football fixtures
