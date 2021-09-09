Saturday 11th September 2021

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur 12.30pm BT Sport

Arsenal v Norwich City

Brentford v Brighton

Leicester v Manchester City

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Southampton v West Ham United

Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea v Aston Villa 17.30pm Sky Sports

League Two

Leyton Orient v Oldham 15.00pm Brisbane Rd, London E10 5NF

National League

Barnet v Eastleigh 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Isthmian League

Haringey Borough v Corinthian Casuals 15.00pm White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

FA Vase Qualifying Round

Hackney Wick v New Salamis 15.00pm The Old Spotted Dog Ground, 212 Upton Lane, Forest Gate E7 9NP

London Lions v St Panteleimon FC 15.00pm Maccabi Sports Ground, Rowley Lane, Arkley EN5 3HW

Combined Counties League

Cyprus Football League

AEK v Omonia

Ethnikos Achna v PAEEK

Aris v Apollon

APOEL v Olympiakos Nicosia

AEL v Pafos

Doxa v Anorthosis

Sunday 12th September 2021

Premier League

Leeds United v Liverpool 16.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 13th September 2021

Premier League

Everton v Burnley 20.00pm Sky Sports

Tuesday 14th September 2021

National League

Chesterfield v Barnet 19.45pm

Isthmian League

Enfield Town v Haringey Borough

19.45pm The Queen Elizabeth Stadium, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL

Spartan South Midlands League

New Salamis v Oxhey Jets 19.45pm White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ