The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday the death of 64-year-old woman bringing the total number of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus to 528. Also 136 (positivity rate: 0,19%) new Covid-19 cases were announced. The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Cyprus rises to 117,831.

The woman died on Friday, in the Intensive Care Unit of Nicosia General Hospital.

Out of the 528 fatalities recorded, 339 were male (64%), and 16 females. Their median age is 76.4 years.

Additionally, 106 patients are being treated in hospitals of whom 43 in a serious condition. Sixteen of them are intubated. The percentage of unvaccinated patients stands at 83.9%.

A total of 70,628 tests were carried out on Saturday. Of them 4,584 were PCR and 66,044 rapid tests out of which 136 positives were detected as follows: Six from 2,202 tests done at airports, 37 from 2,220 samples tested on private initiative, 6 from 162 samples taken at hospital labs, 62 from 51,614 tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 25 from 14,430 samples taken in the context of the free testing programme offered by the Ministry of Health to unvaccinated people with exemptions, and vaccinated people.