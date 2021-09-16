Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Thursday one death from COVID-19 and 124 new cases. The number of patients in hospitals for the first time in quite some time dropped below a three digit as 97 people are receiving treatment of whom 41 are in a serious condition. The positivity rate stands at 0.24%.

The number of deaths rose to 545 and of cases to 118,570.

The Ministry announced that 75% of the patients are not vaccinated. Moreover it said that 11 post-COVID who are no longer infectious, are intubated in a serious condition in ICUs.

The new cases were detected from a total of 51,255 tests (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a female 92 years old who passed away at the Reference Hospital in Famagusta.

Of the 545 deaths, 348 are male (64%), and 197 are female (36%) and the median age is 76.3.

From the 41 patients in serious condition, 18 are intubated in ICUs and 23 in ACUs.

Of the 51,255 tests, 2,521 were PCR tests and 48,734 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows:

16 out of 314 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 34 from 1,953 tests done on private initiative,1 from 159 tests done at Microbiology labs of General Hospitals, 55 of 28,878 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 18 from rapid testing done for free via the Health ministry population testing.

No cases were detected among 91 samples taken following GP referrals or at public clinics and from 4 tests done at close units.

One positive case was found in Famagusta district from rapid tests carried out in high schools.