Last Friday, representatives from Omonia Youth Football Club received their 2021 Middlesex FA Grassroots Club of the Year Award at the county FA’s annual award evening. The event took place at the impressive Brent Civic Centre, next door to Wembley Stadium.

Attending the event were former Chairman Michael Pieri, current Chairman Myri Demetriou, former Treasurer Demi Shiamishis, current Treasurer Kyri Eleftheriou, the club’s coach development officer David Poncia, the club’s lead safeguarding officer Mike Koumi, former vice chairman Kyri Georgiou and girls coach Sophia Karanicholas.

The evening recognised the hard work and talent across the county. There were some inspiring and amazing stories with many of the County winners going on to be National winners, with Omonia Youth FC being one of them.

The club were praised for the work they did during lockdown with the Middlesex FA commending the club for being “…at the forefront of good work across Middlesex over the past few years, going from strength to strength. During this difficult year they have ensured their players, coaches and volunteers have stayed engaged with football.” Additionally, the club were praised as “…they continue to push their boundaries and look to be more inclusive and always ensure they have safeguarding at the forefront of their minds.”

Upon receiving the award, Michael Pieri said: “It has been an incredible few years for the club and this award is testament to the vision and the hard work of so many people. I would like to thank the Middlesex FA for this recognition, we are proud and honoured, and for the close relationship we share. As a club, we genuinely believe in our ethos of ‘football for all’, that the club is a community hub; a place where young people can come and make friends for life and learn to play the game they love. This award tells us that what we are doing is right, and we will continue to strive to provide a safe, fun, inclusive and positive environment for the children of our community to enjoy football.”



Michael Pieri and Kyri Georgiou