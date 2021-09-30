The Republic of Cyprus has welcomed the decision by the US State Department to extend the partial waiver of ITAR restrictions (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) vis-a-vis Cyprus.

The State Department on Thursday announced that it is extending the effective period of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) temporary modification to allow the temporary removal of prohibitions on exports, reexports, retransfers, and temporary imports of non-lethal defense articles and defense services destined for or originating in the Republic of Cyprus (Cyprus) through September 30, 2022, unless modified.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides posted on twitter that today’s decision of the for renewal of the partial waiver of ITAR restrictions vis-a-vis Cyprus for another fiscal year, constitutes a step in the right direction towards the full lifting of restrictions, reflecting the growing geostrategic importance of US – Cyprus relations.

Defense Minister Charalampos Petrides welcomed the decision saying that US and Cyprus with steady steps are building a relationship of cooperation in issues of defense and security and they will continue with the aim of deepening and expanding their cooperation.