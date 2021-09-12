FA Vase Result :

1st Qualifying Round

Hackney Wick 1 – 4 New Salamis

New Salamis win through to the 2nd Qualifying round of the FA Vase with a great away win at Hackney Wick played at Witham Town.

New Salamis went a goal behind in the 6th minute from a Hackney breakaway.

However New Salamis under new manager Richard Georgiou are playing with great confidence and equalised in the 10th minute from a great header from Freddy Tandon at a corner. 1-1

New Salamis went ahead through George Lutaaya in the 33rd minute with a great finish from an acute angle.



In the stroke of half time Harrison Georgiou photo above was fouled in the box. Skipper Ryan Hervel scored from the penalty spot 3-1 at half time.

New Salamis dominated the chances in the second half but could not finish their opponents off, until the 75th minute when Charlie Georgiou scored from close range.

Salamina run out 4-1 winners and their reward is a home match in the 2nd Qualifying round vs Essex Senior side Takeley FC on Friday 24th September 2021 at Haringey Borough with a 7.45pm kick off,