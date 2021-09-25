New Salamis got off to a good start in their FA Vase match against Takely.

The final of the prestigious FA Vase will be held in May at Wembley stadium.

They took the lead through Harrison Georgiou within 30 seconds from the kick off. Takeley who play in the Essex Senior League equalised after 35 minutes.

In the second half New Salamis who now play in the Spartan South Midlands League made it difficult for themselves trying to regain their lead.

They created chances but failed to capitalise on them. Harrison was put through at one stage with only the keeper to beat he laid it off to Tasha who lost balance and failed to score.

Another mishap followed when New Salamis were awarded a penalty and Ryan Hervil’s shot was saved by the Takeley keeper, the ball rebounded to Ryan who banged his shot over the bar.

It wasn’t long after in the 75th minute when Deniz Mehmet crossed for Harrison Georgiou who parried the ball home.

In the 85th minute Elijah scored to make it 3-1. Takeley scored with two minutes to go and put the pressure on New Salamis to hold out in added time and win 3-2 to go into the next round of the FA Vase and a 5th victory on the trot for their manager Richard Georgiou.