New Salamis vs Leverstock Green

It’s all change at New Salamis, with New manager Richard Georgiou taking over following the departure of Danny Bailey earlier in the week.

Richard gave a rousing team talk, before the match, dictating his philosophy and style of play and that every player that wore the red and white stripes owed the club a performance each match.

The match couldn’t have started worse following 4 minutes of possession, Leverstock stole the ball, raced down the line slid a cross into the 6 yard box and a forward prodded home. 0-1. After all they are 2nd the table so a decent side.

The boys though played the way they always have in the past with confidence and possession.

The reds got back into the match when a misplaced header looped into the air Derek Asamoah raced forward and was clipped on the edge of the box. Penalty

Skipper Ryan Hervel dispatched into the corner 1-1 game on 27 minutes gone.

Minutes later a red card, Derek Asamoah was felled in a challenge, he got up their player went down, as if Joshua had hit him, and Derek was red carded.

Down to 10 men before the break.

Richard galvanised his players at half time.

Kicking every ball on the touchline guiding the team, the players gave everything.

2-1 up, Anthony Furlonge swung a ball into the box, Deniz Mehmet marked by two players brought the ball down perfectly, he turned moved the ball, fired his shot into the bottom corner.

This was turning into a great game, and then 2-2. Leverstock Green won a free kick 25 yards out. The taker took a fantastic free kick into the far corner very Beckhamesque.

However three minutes later Salamina we’re back in front. Harrison Georgiou won a corner, Ryan Hervel swung it into the back post, Fred Tandon headed back across goal, Anthony Furlonge touched toward the goal, the keeper tried in vain to save it, but pushed it onto George Lutaaya’s heel and goal 3-2.

15 minutes to last out with 10 men, wow and did they to a man, blocking shots, interceptions and bravery. Plus the tiniest of luck.

Final score 3-2, in this league everything is fine margins. Miss a chance it costs you, take a chance and you are in the ascendancy.



Goalscorers: Ryan Hervel, Deniz Mehmet, George Lutaaya

All goals are on the New Salamis website or Instagram profile.

www.newsalamisfcuk.com

Instagram: @newsalamisfcuk