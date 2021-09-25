New stills from the upcoming biopic, House of Gucci, feature Lady Gaga in all of her fashionable glory as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion magnate Maurizio Gucci who was tried and convicted for orchestrating his assassination.

Gaga can be seen in a lacy wedding gown, a sparkly clubbing outfit, the red ski suit seen in the film’s trailer, and another red outfit with some impressive jewellery. There’s also a picture of Gaga’s Reggiani dressed in black, leaving a car surrounded by photographers.

Alongside Gaga, the film stars Adam Driver Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Maurizio’s father Rodolfo Gucci, an unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci (who created that iconic double G logo), Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, who helped grow the fashion label internationally, and Salma Hayek as Reggiani’s friend Giuseppina Auriemma.

The film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

Gaga’s last film role was in 2018’s A Star Is Born, which saw her play pop star Ally opposite Bradley Cooper.

House of Gucci is due for release on 24 November.