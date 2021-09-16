During a recent visit to Cyprus, Christos Tuton, President of NEPOMAK, held meetings with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign of Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the Presidential Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus.

On Tuesday 24th August,

Mr Tuton visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia for a meeting with Mr Kornelios Korneliou, Permanent Secretary

of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Mr Tuton and Mr Korneliou discussed the prospects for the resumption of Cyprus issue negotiations,

the situation in Varosha in light of Turkey’s illegal ‘opening’ of a small part of the fenced off area, and the positive and stable role

that Cyprus plays in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region.

During his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Tuton also briefly caught up with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides

On Wednesday 25th August, Mr Tuton met with Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, who is responsible for the

Cypriot diaspora and the missing

persons issue.

During their meeting they discussed a wide range of issues relating to the diaspora,

Cyprus’ missing persons, potential future projects, and NEPOMAK’s efforts to raise awareness about climate change.

Following his meetings,Christos Tuton commented,“With international travel still

difficult, and with the COVID-19 pandemic situation still unpredictable, we were unable to host our annual NEPOMAK Conference this year, bringing together young, diaspora Cypriots from all around the world. I am therefore pleased to have been able to visit the island myself, to see how it is successfully overcoming the pandemic, and to continue NEPOMAK’s close cooperation with the Cypriot Government. During my meetings, I reaffirmed that NEPOMAK

stands alongside the government and people of Cyprus in their pursuit for a reunified island and the end of Turkey’s

illegal occupation. I also took the opportunity to express our gratitude towards the Cypriot Government for their excellent

support for NEPOMAK.”

*NEPOMAK is the World

Federation of Young Diaspora

Cypriots and has branches in

the UK, USA, Australia & New

Zealand, Greece, Canada, South

Africa, Zimbabwe and continental

Europe. The organisation is run

by volunteers, aged 18-30, across

the world, motivated by their

love and passion for Cyprus and

its diaspora. Its aims are to

preserve our cultural roots and

ethnic identity, raise awareness

of the Cyprus issue and cultivate

relations between Cyprus and

the countries where diaspora

Cypriots live.