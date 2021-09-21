Your Advisor can help with CV creation, job search support, interview prep, careers advice and guidance, apprenticeships, webinars and access to training courses. Haringey Works will be holding drop-in sessions today at:

On Tuesdays 10am-3pm:

Neighbourhood Resource Centre

Hornsey Library

Coombes Croft Library

Broadwater Farm Children’s Centre

You can book a session online

http://ow.ly/cVkL50G8ZPN

Or book an Employment Advisor by calling 020 8489 2969, emailing [email protected] or dropping in at the library. Please note: residents are required to wear a face mask when attending a drop-in session.